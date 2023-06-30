The USS Liberty - What Every American Must Know!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On June 8, 1967, Israeli planes and torpedo boats attacked an unarmed U.S. Navy research ship, the USS Liberty, in the Mediterranean Sea near the Sinai Peninsula. Over fifty years later, the NSA continues to keep the details of this attack secret. Why the secrecy? Where's the outrage from the U.S. government?
🔗 All Credit To Johnny Gat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Jq9z1nl6SQ
🔗 USS Liberty Memorial: https://archive.is/20210113191247/http://www.gtr5.com/
🔗 Fifty Years Later, NSA Keeps Details Of Israel’s USS Liberty Attack Secret: https://archive.is/20200218200630/https://theintercept.com/2017/06/06/fifty-years-later-nsa-keeps-details-of-israels-uss-liberty-attack-secret/
