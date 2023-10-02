Is your religion cock blocking you? [5/33] How To Lose Your Virginity

A lot of young men’s religion has something to do with their extended virginity. When you’re a teenager, at the urging of a religious authority you committed to abstinence until marriage but then you don’t get married. The average age that people get married in many Western countries is late into their twenties or early thirties, so if you commit to abstinence you’ll likely be waiting for about a decade.I have a lot of respect for religion. But I don’t think that the institutions of religion, the churches themselves are properly respecting marriage and the young people in their congregations. They ask you to abstain from sex till marriage but then they don’t do much to help you get married.

Being a virgin isn’t itself unattractive. But sexually experienced men have a naturally confident vibe that’s hard for virgins to fake. Even Christian girls pick up on this vibe and respond positively to it.





