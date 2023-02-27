Americans have been Deceived 02/27/2023

Today we take a look at a new dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell called “Superhero Movie”. Has Americans and people around the world really been deceived? What will the Antichrist truly look like? Would he be part of an Artificial Intelligence System? All of these questions will be answered today!



00:00 - Deception

02:48 - Wonder after the Antichrist

06:13 - Gallon of Ice Cream

08:07 - Clone: Man-Computer

11:05 - Gabby AI

15:08 - Return of False Gods

18:41 - Deception is Here

22:37 - Superhero Movie

33:49 - Joseph’s Kitchen





