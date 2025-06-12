BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Capitalism Makes People DIE!!!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 3 months ago

Wednesday Night Live 11 June 2025


In this episode, I explore the complex interplay between technological advancement and employment, addressing how progress can render certain skills obsolete while simultaneously benefiting society and creating individual hardships. The discussion delves into the concerns surrounding job losses due to technology, particularly the implications of dependency on government welfare. I share personal anecdotes, contrasting my experiences with past and present technologies, and challenge listeners to recognize the necessity of adaptation in a rapidly changing job market. Highlighting the pitfalls of relying on a welfare state, I argue for the importance of embracing change to foster personal growth and innovation. Throughout the conversation, I encourage responsibility in navigating the evolving landscape of work and motivate listeners to take ownership of their career paths, emphasizing that adaptability is essential for both individual and societal progress.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasoninnovationstefan molyneuxemploymentlivestreampersonal growthwelfare stateadaptationjob lossespersonal anecdotesgovernment welfaretechnological advancementskills obsolete
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy