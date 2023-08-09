⚡️Groupings "White Wolves" 🅾️ Repelled the Ukraine Enemy Offensive in the direction of Krasnolimansk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Groupings "White Wolves" 🅾️'O' repelled the Enemy Offensive - Aerial Reconnaissance in the direction of Krasnolimansk
Aerial reconnaissance revealed an enemy column of armored vehicles moving in the direction of our positions. Our tankers worked on the enemy, one armored vehicle was destroyed, the rest refused to carry out offensive operations⚡️