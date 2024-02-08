BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Extraordinary Extraterrestrial Psychic and Paranormal Experiences
ATPMedia
ATPMedia
02/08/2024

See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-71P

Yan Grey, also known as Mr Grey, is a French Canadian lifelong Experiencer and host of Experiencer Interviews. A podcast on YouTube speaking with people around the world, who share stories about their own extra-terrestrial and other-worldly experiences and phenomena.

He holds private gatherings with people who are interested in knowing more about the ET phenomena, helping them in their own awakening process. From ETs, UFOs, Shadow Beings, Angelic experiences to psychic predictions, visions and communications with the afterlife. Yan has been blessed with the chance to live out these experiences. Yan’s show; Experiencer Interviews on YouTube, Yan and his guests speak about ET related abductions and contact experiences, Out of Body Experiences, many types of close encounters, the ET Hybrid Program, the secret space force, the paranormal and much more.


Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness?

THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link; https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain


THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with no ads! Please spread the LOVE and Wisdom. 💖 💜 BIG LOVE ks.


Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/

Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain

Join our Awakening Empowerment Network Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/AwakeningEmpowermentNetwork/


                SHINE YOUR LIGHT Brightly JOIN US IN THE INNER SANCTUM

Join The Inner Sanctum monthly Online Gatherings. Meet some of the wonderful guests KAren has had on ATP Media and be supported by a tribe of like minded spiritual teachers and seekers.

Join here... http://karenswain.com/inner-sanctum/


ufotelepathyuappsychic abilityparanormal encounterset encountersalien experiencesexperiencer interviews
