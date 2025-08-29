Morning Manna - August 29, 2025 - Exodus 2:1-10 - The Boat Faith of Jochebed

In today’s Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, we turn to the remarkable story of Jochebed, the mother of Moses. Facing an impossible command from Pharaoh, she chose faith over fear and placed her baby boy in a little ark upon the waters of the Nile. Her quiet trust in God’s providence carried far more weight than the edicts of kings. This episode explores how Jochebed’s “boat faith” models the courage to release what we cannot control into the hands of the Lord. We’ll reflect on how faith is often expressed not in loud declarations, but in simple acts of obedience and surrender—acts that God uses to shape history. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart. You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf