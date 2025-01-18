💥Ansar Allah targeted the Israeli Ministry of Defense building in Tel Aviv using a ballistic missile, in response to Israeli strikes on Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Ansar Allah (Yemen) targeted the Israeli Ministry of Defense building in Tel Aviv using a ballistic missile, in response to Israeli strikes on Gaza.
Houthis claim attack on Israel’s Defense Ministry
Ansar Allah has announced it launched a strike targeting the Israeli Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. This comes right after a ceasefire agreement was reached in Gaza.
Adding, Ceasefire info:
Israel will release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages, Egypt's Foreign Ministry reported. Israel "will not move forward" with the deal with Hamas until it receives a list of hostages to be released, Netanyahu's office stated.
Israel will be ready to resume military operations in Gaza if necessary, with new approaches and full force, Netanyahu stated.
Adding: One of the 2 missiles landed in an open field (photo shown). Not sure about the other.