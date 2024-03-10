Hala Explains the Horror - "They (IDF) Opened the Door and Started Shooting at All Those Inside the House"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"They opened the door and started shooting at all those inside the house. She [the sister] kept begging me to take her out, but I choked. Then I started calling her and she didn't answer."
◾️Hala Hamada, Hind's cousin, describes the horror that she went through while trapped under the rubble of her house along with her entire murdered family after Israel's military attacked them.