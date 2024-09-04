COVAIDS 2.0: The West Nile Virus, EEE (333), Spraying of the Bugs (You), Ventilators and Lockdowns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch the Overlords tiptoe to tyranny with Jeff Berwick… from the polio poison spray in the ’50s, to Fraudci’s HIV, the Covaids plandemic, and Kill Gates’ genetically modified vaccine-injected mosquito soldiers…and BACK to the polio bio-war. The only person on earth who can save you from Slave World is yourself!
Liberpulco: https://liberpulco.com
Liberpulco Livestream/Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/liberpulco
TZLA Machine: https://tzla.club
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Mirrored - Dollar Vigilante
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/