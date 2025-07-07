Canada's Debt & What It Means in 2025 with Franco Terrazzano

Donate to help us make more shows at http://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





In this powerful episode, we sit down with Franco Terrazzano, National Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, to unpack the staggering reality of Canada’s soaring federal debt—and what it means for everyday Canadians.





From massive interest payments to automatic pay raises for politicians, this conversation sheds light on how government spending impacts your wallet, your family, and the next generation. As believers, wise stewardship isn’t just good economics—it’s a biblical principle...so let's dive into it!





In this show, you’ll discover:





- How much debt every Canadian child inherits at birth

- The explosive growth of Canada’s bureaucracy and public spending

- Why nearly half of your income goes to taxes—and what can be done about it

- What policies could help restore prosperity and opportunity in Canada

- How you can get involved to make your voice heard





Watch now and be inspired to take action, pray, and stand for a stronger, healthier Canada.





