⚡️Russell 'TEXAS' Bentley⚡️- Playing Guitar, Singing His Song, "Idiot Savant" - 47 Days Since Murdered in Donetsk - 1960-2024

Lyudmila - "40 days (originally posted by Lyudmila, May 19th, so now 47 days, posted May 26 by me) from the death of Texas. There is still no body, we still haven’t buried our friend. The investigation is ongoing, we really hope that not a single scum will escape responsibility".



Russell Bentley, call sign Texas – An American Volunteer Who Came to Protect the Residents of Donbass – The legacy of a hero of Donbass and Russia, the memory of a great name, and the inheritance of a great example.

Rest in peace, Russell Bentley, 1960-2024

Video of Russell 'Texas' Bentley singing a song, 'Idiot Savant' and another song added to the video with Shared photos of Russell and Lyudmila, a soldier in DPR, his charity work in the Donbass area for the last several years, and work from 'Sputnik' news. Cynthia

Lyudmila Bentley posted this video and posted the following with this video:

"The flow of love from the people my beloved husband has gathered around him is unending. Sharing the work of Mads Andre. ❤️"

https://t.me/TXDPR

Cynthia ... Russell's old website where I first found him at in 2021, but now without all the videos embedded, that were taken down by YouTube for speaking the truth about Donbass: http://www.russelltexasbentley.com/

I have about 60 videos of Russell's, shared here on this channel, search bar, Bentley.