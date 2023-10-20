Israel Bombs Greek Orthodox Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Al Jazeera English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxJWBqFWnHM&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish
20 Oct 2023
On Thursday night, an Israeli missile struck a Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, killing several Palestinians.
It was the enclave's oldest church -- and has sheltered people for centuries.
Dozens remain trapped under the debris.