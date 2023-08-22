MAUI RESIDENTS YELL ‘F*** YOU!’ AT BIDEN, When Biden finally bothered showing up on Maui





Joe Biden’s less than stellar response to the devastating Maui wildfires has garnered its share of criticism, not least from the residents of the island. When Biden finally bothered showing up on Maui, almost two weeks after the fires, his convoy was met with a chorus of boos, catcalls, and rousing chants of ‘F*** YOU!’

Undeterred, Biden later gave a rambling speech, claiming he knew exactly how the people of Maui felt, because he’d had a minor fire in his house 15 years ago. We wish we were making this up, but we’re not CNN.





source,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/arnHSWJxRKDe/?list=notifications&randomize=false