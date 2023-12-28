All-Cause Mortality Rising: FDA Commissioner Blind to SARS-CoV-2 & Vaccine Deaths Peter McCullough, MD

Peter McCullough, MD with Stinchfield | All-Cause Mortality Rising: FDA Commissioner Blind to SARS-CoV-2 and Vaccine Deaths
Real America's Voice Stinchfield Tonight anchored by Grant Stinchfield interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough for some quick updates. Renown Australian scientists are calling for a halt in COVID-19 vaccines based on safety. All-cause mortality is rising and US FDA Commissioner Dr. Califf refuses to include COVID-19 vaccines as a consideration. December 21, 2023.
