western leaders are Nazis and I am in total agreement with them. They are Nazis but they’re new Nazis and they’re more dangerous than the old mouth ever wore in the 1940s.
Bill Gates Fauci‘s at that level they know what they’re doing a wicked they’re very evil humans must we must tonight and every nation to possum they are the new Nazis

I pay close attention to what they say and I am aware that they know what’s going on. 

I think they know more than what they have said I think your leaders know more about what the western than what they have said to the public 

The old Nazis didn’t have artificial intelligence they didn’t have synthetic biology. They didn’t have genetics technology that can do things that Hitler never dreamed he could do manatee is at stake.

