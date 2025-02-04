GOD BLUES YOU DEMO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On a mission from God
We, Elizabeth and Richard Copeland, play our own bluesy and jazzy songs. God Blues You can perform as a duo, trio, quartet, quintet - as you wish.
We have gigged across the UK and in Denmark and Sweden for the past 6 years, Richard is a professional musician with a history from the West End in London and churches and concert halls all over the world. Elizabeth has played guitar and performed for smaller audiences and at festivals since she was a child and she has always written songs. Contact Elizabeth Copeland
Mobile phone DK: (+45) 50 15 29 06 - Email: [email protected]