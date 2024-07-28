RT News July 28, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of rt.com
IDF air strikes hit multiple locations in Southern Lebanon overnight, following an attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that claimed 12 lives. Russia's top diplomat takes aim at Israeli attacks in Gaza - labeling them 'unacceptable collective punishment'. Sergey Lavrov was speaking after more than 30 Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on a school-turned-shelter. A bombshell report by veteran American journalist Sy Hersh claims Joe Biden was forced to quit the presidential race after former allies threatened to invoke the 25th amendment against him - including Barack Obama.