WARNING: PRICES ARE ABOUT TO SKYROCKET! - Inflation To Climb As Fed Makes Decision! - Trade War Woes

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs and work with Mark Gonzales!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the skyrocketing prices as not only does inflation come home to roost but the trade war continues to boost prices across the board.





While many want to hide their heads in the sand and pretend the trade war woes are temporary, permanent changes are currently being made including Ford Motors announcing a rise of $2,000 per vehicle due to manufacturing problems under the tarrif system. Prices are rising both in China and the United States with no clear "winner." One thing is for sure. The consumer and the hard working American is not the winner. Nor are the businesses depending on imports.





Simultaneously, Trump is pushing more socialist policies on top of these already existing issues. For example, he is now urging the GOP to do what Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton had been asking for. Raising taxes on the "rich," and by that, he means raising the tax bracket in those who make 2.5 million dollars annually from 37% to 39.6%. This further effects the pricing of products, services as well as the rate of employment for these businesses.





Trump is getting suspiciously closer to the idea of "owning nothing and being happy" as The World Economic Forum promotes. He's even saying in a strange television interview that little girls shouldn't own so many dolls or pencils... whatever that's supposed to mean...





The Federal Reserve, one of the biggest scurges on humanity is keeping interest rates unchanged at 4.25 - 4.5% as they warn about stagflation.





Meanwhile, the CBDC system is being revealed and billionaires are building bunkers across the board.





Are you prepared?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025