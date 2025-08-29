Canada’s Justice Clown Show: Hero Charged for Stopping Crossbow Attack!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada’s justice system is a TOTAL CIRCUS! In this fiery rant, we dive into the outrageous case of Ian Stone, a Lindsay, Ontario homeowner who defended his family from a crossbow-wielding intruder, Michael Kyle Breen, only to be SLAPPED with aggravated assault charges! When a career criminal breaks into your home at 3 AM, should you offer him a latte or make sure he’s OUT of your house—for good? We’re exposing the insanity of a system that coddles criminals and punishes heroes. Join the conversation: Should homeowners have the right to protect their families without fear of jail? Drop your thoughts below and let’s wake up Canada! #JusticeForStone #CanadaCrime #SelfDefense Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and hit the bell for more no-holds-barred rants on the state of our world!
