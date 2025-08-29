Canada’s Justice Clown Show: Hero Charged for Stopping Crossbow Attack!

Canada’s justice system is a TOTAL CIRCUS! In this fiery rant, we dive into the outrageous case of Ian Stone, a Lindsay, Ontario homeowner who defended his family from a crossbow-wielding intruder, Michael Kyle Breen, only to be SLAPPED with aggravated assault charges! When a career criminal breaks into your home at 3 AM, should you offer him a latte or make sure he’s OUT of your house—for good? We’re exposing the insanity of a system that coddles criminals and punishes heroes. Join the conversation: Should homeowners have the right to protect their families without fear of jail? Drop your thoughts below and let’s wake up Canada! #JusticeForStone #CanadaCrime #SelfDefense Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and hit the bell for more no-holds-barred rants on the state of our world!













Follow me on





X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom





Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom





Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/













Buy me a coffee:





Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n





Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)













✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️















