After Suitcase Nukes
High Hopes
High Hopes
191 views • 06/05/2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


June 5, 2023


Today Pastor Stan talks about what happens after a Suitcase Nuke has detonated. What can we expect in the next few days? Will there be electricity? How long will we have water? Will we be able to call loved ones? It’s crucial to prepare ahead of time and be prepared should we survive such a devastating disaster.


00:00 – Introduction

05:09 - The Day After Detonation

11:37 - SolarSurge.net

14:42 - Day Two

19:18 - Day Three

21:04 - Day Four

22:31 - Active Prophecies

26:26 - Iodate Pills


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2s6ts0-after-suitcase-nukes-06052023.html

foodsurvivalprophecyelectricitywaterdisasterprepareprophecy clubstan johnsonsuitcase nukesiodate pillsafter detonation
