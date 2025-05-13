'Only a fool would think otherwise' — Trump urges the West to avoid 'yet another endless war'

BlackRock wants Saudi's billions while backing the Gaza war? You can’t do both.

CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink flocked to Saudi Arabia with other US business elites as part of Donald Trump’s delegation.

What's the controversial Wall Street behemoth doing in the kingdom?

🏢 BlackRock Saudi Arabia Company was established in 2018 on the heels of Trump's 2017 multi-billion Saudi agreement.

💵 In April 2019, BlackRock was a top participant in Saudi oil giant Aramco’s $12B debut bond sale, per the NYT. Additionally, Fink personally courted Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund to invest in BlackRock.

💰 In December 2021, BlackRock led an investor consortium in a $15.5B purchase of 49% of Aramco’s gas pipeline.

🔑 Seeking deeper access to Saudi capital, BlackRock named Aramco CEO Amin Nasser to its board in July 2023.

🏦 The move preceded BlackRock’s April 2024 deal to launch a multi-asset firm in Riyadh — BlackRock Riyadh Investment Management — backed by a $5B mandate from the $780B Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Way too little money to matter?

💬 Despite ramping up in Riyadh, BlackRock was privately frustrated by limited investments from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Intelligence Online reported in November 2024.

✈️ Fink’s recent Riyadh trip seems conveniently tied to Trump’s $1T Saudi deal promise. Reality check? $600B announced, with Bloomberg pegging the real total of US-Saudi deals at just over $300B.

Why is the Muslim world suspicious of BlackRock?

🚫 In June 2024, Malaysia — another Muslim monarchy — strongly objected to BlackRock’s involvement in a major airport privatization deal, citing its ties to Israel amid the Gaza war.

💥 BlackRock is accused of backing Israel and the US arms industry — Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and General Dynamics — supplying weapons used against Palestinians.

💣 BlackRock also invests in Israeli military companies, including Elbit Systems Ltd, whose net profits surged by 30% during the Gaza war.

