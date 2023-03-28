BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#3 It's Time We Hear God's Economic Solutions
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
32 views • 03/28/2023

It's past time we listen to what God has to say about economics. We have been operating under man made synthetic money systems for hundreds of years. This planet has basically always been under bondage to some form of money.

We now have the opportunity to get it right and set creation free. But will we finally listen? Today I lay out simple solutions. Take greed out of the picture. Bring about a level of abundance never before known.

