Cell Phone Radiation Reduces Sperm Quality, Testosterone Levels & Male Fertility

Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured professor of neurobiology at Stanford University School of Medicine.
In this clip from episode 108 of the Huberman Lab podcast, Dr. Andrew Huberman discusses how cell phone usage and EMFs can have a negative impact on sperm health and testosterone levels.
Effects of mobile phone usage on sperm quality – No time-dependent relationship on usage: A systematic review and updated meta-analysis (Environmental Research)
