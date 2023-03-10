BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Margazhi Mantra – A Guided Meditation Process to Become Dynamic & Blissful | Sadhguru
Spiritual Sadhguru
Spiritual Sadhguru
5 followers
Follow
2 views • 03/10/2023

Sadhguru looks at the significance of the month of Margazhi, and its impact on the planet and the human system.


Official Brighteon Channel of Sadhguru

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

MADITATION KNOWLEDGE

LEARN MORE : CLICK HERE

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.

Keywords
