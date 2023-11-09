⚡️ An attack was carried out on the American base of Harir in northern Iraq

Local media reported that a fire started at the base.

Adding:

A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

“Permission is given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”

The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the American occupation base, "Ain al-Assad", western Iraq, in three separate operations and with different weapons, directly hitting their targets.

(And victory is only from God. Indeed, God is Mighty, All-Wise)

Islamic resistance in Iraq

Thursday 24 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1445 AH