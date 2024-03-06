Don't Give Ukraine Taurus missiles..': 60% Germans Revolt Against Taurus Trigger; 72% Oppose Sending Troops

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a big revolt in Germany against the idea of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Almost 60% of Germans polled opposed the Taurus long-range cruise missile supply to Ukraine. Pollster also ascertained the attitudes of Germans towards troop deployment in the embattled nation. A total of 72% of those surveyed said they opposed sending troops to Ukraine.