DC Israel Embassy: Security fencing is going up & police presence is increasing outside the Israeli Embassy in DC

Security fencing is going up and police presence is increasing outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C.

This appeared to be a setup by Grossi if info Iran received is legitimate, that was collected from israel and smuggled a few days ago. Then today:

For the first time in nearly 20 years - IAEA has suddenly declared Iran in non-compliance with its nuclear safeguards. This was voted on today at the IAEA. Grossi reported this to the US, then this all happened. So after this Iran, supposedly says Uranium enrichment in Iran will now increase significantly'. Western actions forced us to rescind our position - Iranian Atomic Energy Spox Kamalvandi. Also says that Increased Enrichment now taking place.

- IAEA working with Israel?

Leaked documents a few days ago were released by Iranian media reportedly reveal that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has been fully coordinating with Israel and carrying out its directives.

These files are part of the sensitive intelligence cache Iran recently seized from Israel. (photos shown, but couldn't post them here.

Message from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Great Iranian Nation following the Zionist Regime’s Crime This Morning

In the aftermath of the crime committed by the Zionist regime against our beloved country this morning, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a message to the great Iranian nation.

The text of the message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

O Great Iranian Nation!

At dawn today, the Zionist regime extended its filthy and bloody hand in a crime on our beloved land, revealing its wickedness more than ever by targeting residential areas. That regime must now expect a severe punishment.

The powerful arm of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will, God willing, not let it go.

A number of commanders and scientists were martyred in the enemy's attacks, and their successors and colleagues will, God willing, immediately take up their posts.

With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself, and it will surely face it.

The more the U.S. tries to distance itself from Israel’s strikes on Iran, the more Israeli media pulls it in.

Channel 12 now reports that the U.S. played a key role in a broad deception campaign aimed at lulling Iran into thinking an attack was not imminent.

Iranian media:

Ali Shamkhani, advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, was injured in the Israeli attack and transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

Kermanshah, Western Iran was attacked by Israel

💥🇮🇷 New strikes on Tabriz.

Explosions reported in Tehran.