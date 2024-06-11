Russians Tests of a Remote Controlled FPV Tank

Footage of tests of a remote-controlled FPV tank created by enthusiasts based on the captured Ukrainian T-72AMT, Zaporozhye region.

It appears that one of the operators controls the movement of the tank, while the other is in charge of its turret.

Similar complexes for remote control of equipment were developed and tested by various design bureaus of the country even before the outbreak of hostilities, but none of this has yet reached the front.

Perhaps this is one of the future directions for the development of armored vehicles - in response to the dominance of drones in the sky, the transformation of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles into ground-based drones in order to minimize personnel losses.

Adding: per Washington Post

The American administration allowed the transfer of US weapons to the Ukrainian nationalist Azov regiment.

This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to a State Department statement.

According to an excerpt from the statement cited by the publication, the unit underwent “thorough vetting” in accordance with the Leahy Act, which prevents the United States from providing military assistance to foreign military units found to have committed human rights violations. American authorities have “no evidence” of such violations, the text says.