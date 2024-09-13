NATO's Green Light for Ukraine’s Long-Range Strikes Could Trigger All-Out War with Russia

Granting Ukraine permission for long-range strikes on Russian territory would mean a direct war between NATO and Russia, stated Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Nebenzya, at the UN Security Council.

According to him, such a decision would fundamentally change Russia's relations with the Western bloc,' and Russia would be forced to make corresponding decisions with all the ensuing consequences for the West.

Adding from this evening:

The White House did not announce any decision regarding Washington's use of Western weaponry to strike deep into Russian territory following the meeting between Joe Biden and Keir Starmer.

