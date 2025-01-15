🇺🇸 Thought Crimes and the Future of Freedom: It’s Time to Take Action

Think it’s bad here in the U.S.? Look at what’s happening in the UK—people are being convicted for thought crimes. A man was found guilty simply for praying silently in memory of his deceased son. This is the slippery slope we’ve been warning about, and it’s coming here if we don’t act.





When governments begin to control what you think or believe, freedom is lost. If you think this can’t happen in America, think again. The warning signs are everywhere. Now is the time to draw a line, stand up, and say, “This far and no further.”





We’re stepping up with resources, connections, and solutions to help you get out of the system and build your tribe. From legal support to community funding, we’re taking action to help protect what’s left of our freedoms.





