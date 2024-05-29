BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

He was beat to head and left alone on side of road with head trauma crying in pain waiting for help!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 11 months ago

The Moho


May 27, 2024


He was left alone on side of road with head trauma due to human, very malnourished fighting for life


Thomas had noticeable injuries to his head, and X-rays showed clear blunt force trauma, which officials believe is a result of animal cruelty. He had significant swelling to his head and was also very skinny and underfed..


Special thanks to: Bradshaw Animal Shelter


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtYqR1sMTBI

Keywords
cryingabandonedbeatenswellingmalnourishedhead traumathe mohoside of road
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy