Baptism in the Holy Spirit is the fulfillment of Jesus' promise to His disciples for the empowerment for ministry. It follows the pattern established with Jesus Himself when He AS A MAN received this anointing at the Jordan River, though He was also fully God, having been conceived by the Holy Spirit. This teaching takes you through that pattern. It is available to all Christians who will ask for it in faith.
