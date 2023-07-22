© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eric Genuis - "The Butterfly"
11 years ago
Of all the pieces I've written, in all of my performance experience, this is easily the most-requested song of them all. I surely hope you enjoy this stirring live 2010 "Concert Of Hope" performance from Ft. Collins, CO.
Look for a wonderful new DVD of these performances to be released very soon.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTOGO6iWFMs