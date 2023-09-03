Clapper revelations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revealing audio recording from the interrogation of retired General and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, in which he admits to mafia government practices, planting compromising evidence into computers of political opponents, judges and businessmen, underage children supplied to pedophiles by Jeffrey Epstein, etc.
Rod Rosenstein, Chief Justice John Roberts, Vice President Pence, Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, Shawn Henry, Shaun Bridges, Joseph Rosati, Boroshok, Gregory Utz, all conspiring to overthrow President Donald Trump.