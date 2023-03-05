Car crash simulation at different speeds - featuring empty R.C. vehicles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Always remember, that the human head tends to detach from
the upper torso, when the torso ABRUPTLY slams into a solid object from a speed
of only 30 miles per hour. People are
MUCH more fragile than most of them realize.
Race car drivers are now strapping their helmets into a shoulder brace,
so that they don't lose their heads on impact.
So be safe out there.