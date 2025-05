Jeff Simon - Christian Identity – Scott Hensler

Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist

Show 82: First-time guest Jeff Simon joins me in the studio for a wide range of subjects from Christian identity to the Constitution, Communism, and even Hitler and more!

New 24/7 streaming of all shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com

Website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org

You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel

Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/