Watch flight MH370 disappear!!!!! (3D satellite video!) 2024-04-18 22 07
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
0
147 views • 04/18/2024

You can watch the original video in 3D with 3D red/cyan glasses or a 3D monitor linked here: https://t.co/UJBCU86jKQ


The ULTIMATE coverup? Disappearing Planes, Wormholes, and teleportation with Ashton Forbes

https://rumble.com/v3w1lc1-the-ultimate-coverup-disappearing-planes-wormholes-and-teleportation-with-a.html


Rothschild Inherits Semiconductor Rights After MH370 Engineers Vanish

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/rothschild-semiconductor-mh370/


Home - Website of universalpeace!

https://universalpeace.jimdofree.com/


ufo forming crop circle best video - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SJvVW8s_Oc&ab_channel=TanvirAhmed


A Blast from the past - UFO Orb following Concorde airplane - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7dHnA4GloI&ab_channel=TalesFromOutThere


angelfire.com/oz/cv/scalarweapons.html

https://www.angelfire.com/oz/cv/scalarweapons.html


2010-07-17 Taiwan Pyramid UFO in Lightning - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJZgGZD7rOk&ab_channel=Auroratica


Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations At 400 PPM Are Still Dangerously Low For Life On Earth

https://notrickszone.com/2013/05/17/atmospheric-co2-concentrations-at-400-ppm-are-still-dangerously-low-for-life-on-earth/


lithium ion battery fire - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=lithium+ion+battery+fire


Officials sound alarm over rise of lithium-ion battery fires - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRPW8zN_c0E&ab_channel=TODAY


Lithium Battery fire - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oieH2wwDGzo&ab_channel=Dem-ConCompaniesLLC


Ashton Forbes on X: "In order for this MH370 Satellite Video to be fake one would need to explain how the hoaxer knew the correct location of the plane in the Nicobar Islands nine days before the raw telemetry data was publicly available. They would need to explain how a hoaxer knew what Low Earth… https://t.co/UJBCU86jKQ" / X

https://twitter.com/JustXAshton/status/1780668709721268614

Keywords
videoaliensufotwitterrothschildnetflixproofreddittheorydocumentarywheresatellitefoundtheoriesmh370patentorbsscalarelectronic warfarelithiumfoo fighterssemiconductorzappedashton forbesdeatomized
