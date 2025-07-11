Mike Benz exposes how Bill Gates' foundation is stepping up as the new USAID, funding 12 NGOs - $200B

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GATES FOUNDATION: THE NEW USAID FUNDING CENSORSHIP TO SHIELD PHARMA EMPIRE?
Ex-State Dept official Mike Benz exposes how Bill Gates' foundation is stepping up as the new USAID, funding 12 NGOs that threatened Elon Musk after the Twitter buyout.
🌏 Gates’ influence: $200B used to fund censorship, block populism, and safeguard his pharma empire.
🌏 Microsoft's role: Backing NewsGuard, a CIA-linked tool targeting pro-Trump sites to kill ad revenue.
🌏 Control over speech: Gates’ foundation is behind major censorship operations to crush dissent and push an international neoliberal agenda.