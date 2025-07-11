Mike Benz exposes how Bill Gates' foundation is stepping up as the new USAID, funding 12 NGOs - $200B

GATES FOUNDATION: THE NEW USAID FUNDING CENSORSHIP TO SHIELD PHARMA EMPIRE?

Ex-State Dept official Mike Benz exposes how Bill Gates' foundation is stepping up as the new USAID, funding 12 NGOs that threatened Elon Musk after the Twitter buyout.

🌏 Gates’ influence: $200B used to fund censorship, block populism, and safeguard his pharma empire.

🌏 Microsoft's role: Backing NewsGuard, a CIA-linked tool targeting pro-Trump sites to kill ad revenue.

🌏 Control over speech: Gates’ foundation is behind major censorship operations to crush dissent and push an international neoliberal agenda.