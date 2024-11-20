BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRUMP'S HOMELAND SECURITY BEGINS INSTALLING KLAUS SCHWAB'S AI GOVERNANCE INFRASTRUCTURE!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • 6 months ago

How many letters in CORONA?

123456

C-#3

O-#15

R-#18

O-#15

N-#14

A-#1

6 =66


1-A

9-I

Do the math conversion yourself!

Letter to number


Covid spelt backwards Hebrew meaning:

91 Divoc Meaning In Hebrew – The meaning of the name DIVOC… Possession of a malevolent soul and is of Hebrew start. Divoc suggests in Latin… discrete, partition/upset. Segment. Tear away/open/isolated, obliterate/in two.


C: ertifacate

O: f

V: accination

I:

D:

1: a =👉# to letter!

9: i =# to letter!

.

.

If You Are Newly Awakened You Will Want To Listen To This Book To Help You Understand What "The Great Reset" Really Is:  "THE GREAT RESET" World Economic Forum: https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/

.

COVID-19: The Great Reset Discussion Video From World Economic Forum Youtube Channel In 2021

https://youtu.be/VHRkkeecg7c

.

⚠️

Here Is An Audio Reading Of Klaus Schwab's "The Great Reset" book here it is  full audio book https://rumble.com/vxwlo1-march-19-2022.html ⚠️

Keywords
jabcovidmrnaiobiobnt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy