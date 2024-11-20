TRUMP'S HOMELAND SECURITY BEGINS INSTALLING KLAUS SCHWAB'S AI GOVERNANCE INFRASTRUCTURE!

How many letters in CORONA?

123456

C-#3

O-#15

R-#18

O-#15

N-#14

A-#1

6 =66





1-A

9-I

Do the math conversion yourself!

Letter to number





Covid spelt backwards Hebrew meaning:

91 Divoc Meaning In Hebrew – The meaning of the name DIVOC… Possession of a malevolent soul and is of Hebrew start. Divoc suggests in Latin… discrete, partition/upset. Segment. Tear away/open/isolated, obliterate/in two.





C: ertifacate

O: f

V: accination

I:

D:

1: a =👉# to letter!

9: i =# to letter!

If You Are Newly Awakened You Will Want To Listen To This Book To Help You Understand What "The Great Reset" Really Is: "THE GREAT RESET" World Economic Forum: https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/

COVID-19: The Great Reset Discussion Video From World Economic Forum Youtube Channel In 2021

https://youtu.be/VHRkkeecg7c

Here Is An Audio Reading Of Klaus Schwab's "The Great Reset" book here it is full audio book https://rumble.com/vxwlo1-march-19-2022.html ⚠️