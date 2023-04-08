BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
France is Rising. 🇫🇷
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
320 views • 04/08/2023

🇫🇷 France is rising up against the tyrannical regime of Macron. Riots and strikes are sweeping the country, people smash shops, set fire to police stations, block the work of airports, waste incineration plants, LNG terminals, refineries and highways.


The ongoing protests are against the Macron regime's decision to raise the retirement age for French Citizens. But after years of raising living costs and dwindling living standards for the French people, that was the straw that broke the snails' back, and the French people are really pissed off!


Viva La France!



🇫🇷 🔥 Paris is on fire and full of smoke, almost all the garbage accumulated since March 9 is burning in the city


Reports are coming that the fires are engulfing more and more buildings in Paris, and the citizens on social networks complain about the unbearable stench.


Police are struggling to contain the outbreaks of unrest and multiple police vehicles were set on fire by the protesters in the town of St. Soline. In Paris and Marseille there were scenes of people being beaten by riot police, and some areas police are being forced to retreat by the overwhelming numbers of protesters.


Meanwhile, some diners in Paris seem completely oblivious to the chaos going on around them, or choosing to ignore it.


Also in Paris, protesters stormed the headquarters of Blackrock, the world's largest asset management corporation. We all know who that is. Are we witnessing the start of the French Revolution 2.0?


It certainly seems that way with the protests intensifying and millions taking to the streets. At a major fuel depot in the South East of France after being told by the government to ensure it stayed open, the staff at the fuel depot decided to side with the people instead, and shut it down. And in stunning scenes, emergency personnel including many firefighters are standing in solidarity with their fellow countrymen in defiance of the tyrannical Macron regime and everything it stands for.


Footage courtesy of - https://t.me/leaklive

https://t.me/RealLandDownUnder

https://t.me/MainBeachMedia

https://t.me/wideawakemedia

https://t.me/roobsflyers & many unknown sources on the ground in France.


🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇫🇷


Join Roobs Flyers


 http://roobsflyers.com/


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


macronfrench revolutionfrance is risingviva la franceuntil you withdraw
