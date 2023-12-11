Russian soldiers planted another flag on the edge position of Marinka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian soldiers again planted Russian flag on the edge of Maryinka in Donetsk. Only small pockets on the northwestern outskirts of the city remained for Ukrainian forces after being pushed back. Now Russian assault group is consolidating and is likely to move towards Heorhiivka.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY