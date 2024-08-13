[PART 5] "PROSPERING BY CRAFT": THE BEAUTIFUL MEN CANNOT HIDE/ CONCLUSION

PT 2 OF THE VIDEO- "PROSPERING BY CRAFT" [BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA SERIES]





PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

*Especially please do not send any gift unless you have read & understood below. Thank you.





Today's Word: "The beautiful men of America"- this series focuses on the hidden reality of biological men living in the open as women. They are protected at the highest levels by power and position, by "craft" [well thought out and meticulously planned deception], but once God opens your eyes these men will not hide. They are as obvious among us as knowing male vs female biology, so Church of Jesus Christ and everyone else- wake up and see the man.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure, especially if you sent in the past, please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:





THE STARS WILL FALL: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Mk2rS8jV1fs

THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA, PT 1: https://youtube.com/watch?v=CTlwuPHYAA4

DRY RIVERS, DRY WOMBS: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Chi0nSLIBf4





THE SODOMY RITUAL PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/05/the-sodomy-ritual-pt-1-july-5-2022/

THE SODOMY RITUAL PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/05/the-sodomy-ritual-pt-2-july-5-2022/

THE SODOMY RITUAL PT 3: THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/03/the-sodomy-ritual-pt-3-the-dirt-of-hollywood-july-4-2022/

THE SODOMY RITUAL: THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/19/the-sodomy-ritual-the-dirt-of-hollywood-pt-2-july-17-2022/





THE PENALTY OF ERROR IN THE BODY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/12/the-penalty-of-error-in-the-body-july-12-2022/





THE BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=PXNBzrM7SAk



