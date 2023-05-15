Tom Renz | God & Education

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When did we get rid of God in our shools and why? You might be surprised to know it wasn't long ago. Our country was built by Christians and our schools were all religious institutions until the early 60's when one of the worst rulings by the Supreme Court took God out of our schools, and led us to where we are now. #LGBTQ #Groomers #Trans #CRT #Indoctrination #GodWins #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow