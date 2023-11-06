The Destruction of Jerusalem in 70 A.D. when Daniel's 7th week was fulfilled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scoffield's bible commentary false. John Nelson Darby's Rapture is based on the vision of a 15 year old girl named Mary McDonald in Scotland! There are only two visitations of Jesus. The first visitation as the Lamb of God. The second visitation will be as the Lion of the Tribe of Judah not three returns as talked about in a Rapture!