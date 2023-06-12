BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[TR] 20개 신문사들이 보고한 4,100개의 평평지구 기사들 (1800-1960)
True Report
True Report
38 followers
62 views • 06/12/2023

[자발적 후원]


여러분의 소중한 후원은 아래의 사명 완수를 위해  

지출되는 행정비용(사무실,소프트웨어구독료,책출판비용 등)으로 사용됩니다 


진리의 하쉠 복구 (완성)
진리의 교리 복구(~ing) #dispensationalism
진리의 달력 복구 (완성)
노아의 때 나팔 (~ing)


최ㅇㅇ (카카오) 3333 04 3711557

Paypal : [email protected]


여러분의 소중한 후원을 적그리스도가 변개시킨 때와 법을 복구하는데 값지게 사용하도록 하겠습니다. 감사합니다. 



[교제]

달력 및 예배 공지 

https://t.me/truerepenter_daily


[실시간 백신뉴스] 

https://t.me/no100sin


[세컨드채널]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truereport


[유튜브]

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChSwJ8ypyLadZxHKy4hISLA

earthzionistflatearthflat
