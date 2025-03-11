Dead to the Law Romans 7:1-6 - Morning Manna - Mar 10, 2025

In today's episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc begin their study of Romans 7, focusing on verses 1-6. Paul introduces a legal principle that the law has authority over a person only while they are alive, using the analogy of marriage to illustrate how believers are freed from the law through their union with Christ's death. By dying with Christ, believers are no longer bound by the law but are now free to live under grace. They emphasize that trying to live under both the Old and New Covenants is akin to spiritual adultery. The discussion also highlights the importance of bearing fruit for God as evidence of a transformed life. Ultimately, they encourage believers to fully embrace their new identity in Christ and live in the joy and freedom of grace.

Topics Covered

The authority of the law and how death breaks its dominion

Paul's marriage analogy explains believers' transition from law to grace

The freedom and new identity believers have in Christ

The contrast between the Old Covenant (law) and the New Covenant (grace)

The importance of producing spiritual fruit as evidence of salvation

The role of the Holy Spirit in empowering believers to live victoriously

Scripture References

Romans 7:1 – "Know ye not, brethren, (for I speak to them that know the law,) how that the law hath dominion over a man as long as he liveth?" Romans 7:2 – "For the woman which hath a husband is bound by the law to her husband so long as he liveth: but if the husband be dead, she is loosed from the law of her husband." Romans 7:3 – "So then if, while her husband liveth, she be married to another man, she shall be called an adulteress: but if her husband be dead, she is free from that law, so that she is no adulteress, though she be married to another man." Romans 7:4 – "Wherefore, my brethren, ye also are become dead to the law by the body of Christ; that ye should be married to another, even to him who is raised from the dead, that we should bring forth fruit unto God." Romans 7:5 – "For when we were in the flesh, the motions of sins, which were by the law, did work in our members to bring forth fruit unto death." Romans 7:6 – "But now we are delivered from the law, that being dead wherein we were held; that we should serve in newness of spirit, and not in the oldness of the letter."



