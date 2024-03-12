Gov. Kristi Noem: CCP is Infiltrating American with Military Aged Men!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Governor Kristi Noem: The Chinese Communist Party is sending military aged men across our Southern Border to infiltrate America! I've taken strong action to secure our food and drug supplies and stop TikTok. We need a president who understand how big of a threat China really is.