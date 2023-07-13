Pfizer & Media Caught Lying About Graphene Oxide: Dr. Ana Mihalcea Proves Fact Checkers Are LIARS



Stew Peters Network





Cancer and death rates across the world have skyrocketed.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea is back with Stew to detail the graphene oxide inside the clot shots and how the media fact checkers are liars.

Graphene oxide is made from carbon and Dr. Ana has observed “carbon peaks” when examining the Covid-19 vaccines.

In an NIH document from 2020 Francis Collins discussed the development of a quantum nanotech crystal which contained spike proteins and triggered an immune response in the body.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea has observed self assembling molecules inside of the vaccinated.

Cancer rates are increasing because of quantum dots that contain cadmium and other toxic heavy metals.

Doctors are discovering more rubber like clots up to 33 inches long.

The hydrogel in the shots can fuse to cells creating synthetic biology.

The self assembling structures continue building in the blood of the deceased.

Heavy metal detox compounds like EDTA can be used to deprive the nanotech of resources it needs to grow.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com