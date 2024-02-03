U.S. Army Drill Sergeants From Fort Moore Caught Guarding Illegal Aliens at Atlanta Airport

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Feb 1, 2024) Brannon Howse is joined by Georgia State Senator Colton Moore to talk about the recent video he took at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The U.S. Army unit patch shows that the drill sergeants guarding the illegal aliens and the NGO staff are probably from either the 30th Adjutant General (Reception) Battalion or the 194th Armored Brigade at Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning).
Fort Moore Basic Training units: https://home.army.mil/moore/unitstenants/bct
30th Adjutant General Battalion: https://www.moore.army.mil/Armor/194th/30th-AG/
194th Armored Brigade: https://www.moore.army.mil/Armor/194th/
Senator Colton Moore’s video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m35rEy7c-64
Brannon Howse: https://rumble.com/v4ax09x-february-2-2024.html